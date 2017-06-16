3 displaced after early morning kitchen fire in Savannah

Fire damaged a home on Green Oak Court in Savannah early Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Regency Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen. Three adults inside the home made it out safely and were able to put the flames out before fire crews arrived.

The home suffered smoke damage and the three people who live there have been displaced.

Southside Fire & EMS as well as Savannah-Chatham Metro Police all responded.

Southside firefighters are investigating the cause.

