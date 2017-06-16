Semi reportedly jackknifed on I-16 EB just west of I-95, traffic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Semi reportedly jackknifed on I-16 EB just west of I-95, traffic slow-going

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Michael Czepiel) (Source: Michael Czepiel)
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

A tanker truck has reportedly jackknifed on Interstate 16 East near the Interstate 95 interchange.

No injuries have been reported.

Delays can be expected at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly