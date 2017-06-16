Minor chemical spill at East Savannah plant sends 2 employees to hospital

Savannah Fire crews responded to a minor chemical spill at BASF Corporation on President Street

Officials say around 7 p.m. Thursday night, two employees suffered minor burns when a hose they were using to transfer sulfuric acid from one tank to another leaked.

Savannah Fire's Hazmat team performed decontamination procedures on the employees prior to them being transported to Memorial for further treatment.

