Judge dismisses lawsuit in Georgia teen's gym-mat death

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the parents of a Georgia teenager found dead at school inside a rolled up gym mat.More >>
Savannah Fire crews responded to a minor chemical spill at the BASF Corporation on President Street Officials Thursday night that sent two employees to the hospital with minor burns.More >>
Fire damaged a home at the Regency Mobile Home Park on Green Oak Court in Savannah early Friday morning.More >>
A high-speed chase in Savannah overnight has ended with a crash and one man in custody.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for two corrections officers fatally shot by two escaped inmates aboard a transport bus in Putnam County on Tuesday.More >>
