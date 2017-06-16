Savannah man found guilty of rape, other charges scheduled for s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah man found guilty of rape, other charges scheduled for sentencing

Theron Hendrix (Source: SCMPD) Theron Hendrix (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The sentencing for a Savannah man found guilty of rape, kidnapping, cruelty to children and more will take place on Friday.

Theron Hendrix was first arrested last year after investigators said he attacked a teenager behind a home on Clinch Street.

Police have also investigated him for at least six other possible sex crimes as far back as 2014.

