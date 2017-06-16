Rescue Me: Indigo, Princess

Save-A-Life will be showing a selection of their adoptable pets at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store Saturday, June 17, from noon until 2:30 p.m. You can see all their pets in need of loving homes here.

Indigo is a four-year-old, nine-pound, medium-long haired, black cat. She is a very laid back cat, affectionate but not up in your face. Mostly, she just hangs out. She was surrendered by an owner who had too many cats and was forced to re-home several of them. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, litter box trained, and does well with other cats. Indigo is looking for an inside only home with a family wanting a mellow, easy going companion. Contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com.

Princess is a two-year-old, 10-pound, Min Pin/ Chihuahua mix. She is a special girl but is a little shy of strangers. She does bonds quickly, however, and then is loyal and loving. She sleeps on the bed under the covers with your arm around her if permitted. Since sudden movements frighten her, she would not do well with small children or a very active home. She is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and micro chipped. Princess is looking for an inside home with someone wanting a little snuggler. Contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.