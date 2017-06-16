Former Savannah pastor sentenced to prison, fines in embezzlement case

Former pastor of Second African Baptist Church, Corey Brown, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and owes the church $178,140.40 after being indicted on charges of embezzling money over nearly a 10-year period.

Brown initially plead not guilty to the fraud charge but changed his plea in December of last year.

Brown was the church's pastor between the years of 1999 and 2014. The indictment came down after more than two years of investigation, which started when one member asked the church for a statement of all his tithing over the last year. The church could not provide it. That's when the board realized a second account had been set up at the church's bank; an account named "Romans 12."

Federal investigators say Brown was diverting the tithings of dozens of sick and shut-in members directly into that account for his own personal use.

We'll have more on the sentencing coming up on The News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.