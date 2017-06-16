Gas leak at 40th St., Burroughs causes evacuations; residents now back in homes

Savannah Fire is investigating after a gas leak at 40th Street and Burroughs caused several homes to be evacuated.More >>
Former pastor of Second African Baptist Church, Corey Brown, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and owes the church $178,140.40 after being indicted on charges of embezzling money over nearly a 10-year period.More >>
Save-A-Life will be showing a selection of their adoptable pets at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store Saturday, June 17, from noon until 2:30 p.m.More >>
Two Georgia inmates who are accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured two days after they escaped in Tennessee.More >>
The sentencing for a Savannah man found guilty of rape, kidnapping, cruelty to children and more will take place on Friday.More >>
