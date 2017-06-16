Gas leak at 40th St., Burroughs causes evacuations; residents now back in homes

Savannah Fire is investigating after a gas leak at 40th Street and Burroughs caused several homes to be evacuated.

Firefighters were called when crews working on a sewer line smelled the strong odor of gas coming from the sewer line. Upon arrival, firefighters evacuated the affected homes (one multi-unit home with three apartments) and placed crews in place to handle any other issue that the ruptured line would have caused. They then began monitoring the air for elevated levels of gas. Other residents on the block were told to shelter in place inside their homes with windows and doors closed until Atlanta Gas Light could shut the line down.

Once the line was secured, fire crews ventilated the homes to ensure all gas would be removed and it would be safe for the residents to reenter. No one was transported for any medical treatment.

