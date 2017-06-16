Father's Day deals, events around Coastal Empire

Father's Day is Sunday and plenty of dads out there are making positive influences in their children's lives - but what about those without a father figure?

The Census Bureau says 23 percent of homes in the United States have a single mother as head of household. Friday, we spoke to a few of many men making a difference in young boys' lives in Savannah every day.

"There are no bad kids; there are kids who need more love than others, and the men of this community and the world can give that just by giving love," said Dr. Zke Zimmerman.

You may recognize Dr. Zimmerman. He's known for making a positive influence in so many lives across the community. One of the many things this father of 26 does is mentor through the 100 Black Men of Savannah.

"I would not be where I am today if it weren't for people caring. I owe back," he said.

He says anyone can help young people reach their potential and find their hidden talents with support and unconditional love.

"If you feed love, if you feed knowledge, that's what's going to grow," Dr. Zimmerman said.

Tre Singleton says love is the driving force behind his organization, the Urban Mentoring Academy of Savannah.

"Those young men need a father figure, a male figure in their life that's going to be completely straightforward with them; not playing games, but at the same time, understanding their needs," he said.

The organization helps teach these young men life skills through education, technology, music, business, and art.

Singleton and Dr. Zimmerman represent just two organizations in the community you can be a part of to help reach your goals.

"Along the way is reaching out to those that are standing by waiting to support you," said Dr. Zimmerman.

"We want to give them that fatherly love and compassion for whatever they have going in life," Singleton said.

List of Father's Day events in Savannah area:

Father's Day Cookout - Saturday, June 18 - Treat Street Park - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Food, games, and entertainment

Unity in the Community - Saturday, June 18 - Father's Day Festival - June 17 - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; June 18 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rousakis Plaza. The cost is free.

Daddy Daughter Dance - Make this Father's Day a memorable one with music, food, and giveaways at Blessings in a Bookbag's 4th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance. Enter to win four tickets to Universal Studios in the Daddy Daughter Look-Alike Contest. Tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults here.

Tea N Tiaras Brunch (Tea) with Daddy - Saturday, June 17 - 11 a.m. - Springhill Suites by Marriot-Downtown Savannah Historic District. There will be games, contests, fun, special guests, and surprises. Tickets are $35 - includes Dad and one daughter. Additional tickets are $20. Click here for tickets.

Father's Day Concert 'With a Twist" - The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Links to Father's Day Deals

If you want to travel:

Other events

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.