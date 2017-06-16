Effingham Co. School Board approves 10% property tax increase

This week Effingham County residents will have their first chance to weigh in on, and learn more about, a proposed millage rate increase.

The Effingham County School Board approved a 10 percent property tax increase. The first increase since 2007.

The new millage rate is 17.5.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse told WTOC it is never easy to raise taxes, but necessary to cover expenses. Shearouse says health insurance is a big reason for the increase.

He also tells us the increase will cover a 5 percent pay raise for classified employees for the 2018 fiscal year. Certified employees will receive a two-percent raise.

With Effingham's school system continuing to grow, the budget also includes some new positions.

