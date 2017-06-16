SAV/HHI Int'l Airport welcomes record number of passengers in Ma - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAV/HHI Int'l Airport welcomes record number of passengers in May 2017

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport welcomed a record number of passengers in May.

The airport welcomed 237,000 passengers, setting a record as the busiest month in history. Breaking the previous record set in April.

The airport also kicked off the busy summer travel season with a 16 percent increase during Memorial Day weekend.

