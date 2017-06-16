15th Annual Smart Living Expo & Health Fair to be held Friday, June 23

The 15th Annual Smart Living Expo and Health Fair will be held Friday, June 23, at the Savannah Civic Center Arena.

Join thousands of seniors for the Coastal Empire's largest and most unique senior expo and health fair. The goal of the expo is to promote wellness and provide information and services that will help you not only live longer - but live better.

It will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parking is free at the Civic Center, or a free shuttle will be available from the Smart Senior Office at 8 Medical Arts Center, courtesy of Kelly Tours. Space is limited, so call 912.352.4405 to reserve your space.

The event is free and open to the public.

