Tim's Take: Young people doing a lot this summer

School's out, so it's time to live it up, right?

Most people might think that, but some local students are finding very productive ways to spend their time off, and it's benefitting them as well as the community.

This is usually the time of year we hear about how little today's youth do, how they're spending their summer at the beach, or on the couch rarely moving and never contributing. However, while that tired gripe might make grumpy adults feel good about themselves, it really doesn't make sense.

“These students are coming from all over,’’ said Jon Tillman, Pastor of Life Church at Ardsley Park, which hosted the youngsters on the Mission Serves mission trip. “They are giving up a week of their summer and hanging out with us in Savannah.

All around the city this week, there were examples of young people belying the reputation of today's youth. There was a faith-based group from Mission Serves doing home projects for people who can't do the work themselves, and dozens of young ladies looking to build confidence and life skills such as conflict resolution at Dawn Baker's Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy.

“Being a teenager today, there is much more technology and everybody has an opinion about everything,’’ said Sequioa Eldgridge, who participated in Dawn’s academy. “And you’re going to need a way to get out of situations you don’t want to be in.’’

In every instance, it was the young people who supposedly do nothing, doing plenty, and they were doing it for themselves, for the community, for others.

"It has been great,’’ said Dawn’s mother, Lula, who co-founded the leadership academy, “because you see them on the right track.’’

"It takes a diverse group of people,’’ added Crystal Commodore, who led the conflict resolution exercise, “to really have communication, to work together as a whole and move forward.’’

That's all these young people were doing this week, but it's more than some people will do all year.

