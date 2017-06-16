Stu Sligh Memorial Tournament held at Savannah Country Day

It's been over five years since Stuart Sligh lost his life in a truck accident in South Carolina.

Sligh was a standout athlete at Savannah Country Day, and the school continues to honor the former Hornet. He had a passion for sports as a quarterback and multi-position baseball player.

The Hornets continue to host a great fundraising tournament in Sligh's name as Country Day, Savannah Christian, Benedictine, and Saint Andrew's complete in a round robin format. They also have Country Day alumni who are on the diamond.

"I think it helps keep the memory of Stuart. It raises a lot of money for the Sligh Foundation, which was named by Stuart's father, Stu Sligh, and they, in turn, give money to local high schools for their athletic programs and whatever else they may need," said Dan Garofano, Hornets' Head Baseball Coach.

This was the third year of the tournament, and it continues to grow.

