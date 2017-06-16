WWI history lecture given at Savannah City Hall

Filling the gaps in Georgia and U.S. history, while trying to build upon history in Savannah.

Brittany Sealey, the curator of the World War I Exhibit at Georgia Southern University, made an open-to-the-public presentation Friday which was of interest to city officials hoping to open a similar exhibit in Savannah.

The exhibit highlights Georgia's unique contributions to and experiences with the war, noting that the state had the most military bases and internment camps in the country at that time. A time that is often overlooked in the context of American history.

"Most people, they know about the Civil War, they know about World War II, but World War I gets kind of lost. And when we talk about World War I, we talk about the country's role as a whole and so, this kind of personalizes it for Georgians,” Sealey said.

Parts of the Georgia Southern's exhibit will be moved next year to Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta, giving it a larger audience and bringing more attention to Georgia's role in the first World War.

