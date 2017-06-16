Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy wraps up in Savannah

The Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy wrapped up its week-long program with a tour of DIRTT Environmental Solutions, Inc.

The 52 young women who participated in the academy also had the opportunity to hear from six top female executives in a panel discussion. The Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy is designed to empower high school sophomore and junior young ladies to reach their full potential.

"We do not spend enough time coaching young people. I hear a lot of folks, employers, saying that it's very difficult to get highly-skilled workers in their workplaces. I don't think we can ask for that and do not know what we are doing here today, which is spending time and energy putting a lot of input back into our young people," said Laura Lee Bocade, DIRTT Savannah.

WTOC's Dawn Baker founded the nonprofit. This is the second year she held the workshops to help build confidence and character.

