Good News: Habitat for Humanity Initiative

One corner of Savannah's community received an extra 20 pairs of helping hands Friday afternoon.

It was a three-home building blitz as a local construction company brought its entire company, including its support staff, out to the job site. Beacon New Homes brought 25 people to clean up around the construction site on Dancy Street as the company participates in a nationwide Habitat for Humanity initiative. The construction company is one of 12 companies in the area that has partnered with the volunteer organization to help finish the construction of three homes on Dancy Street. Vice President of Beacon New Homes, David Hagan, was surprisingly thankful for the opportunity to work in the hot sun, taking the sweat and dirt as badges of a challenge.

"I think it challenges us; it challenges others. There are a lot of homebuilding companies and vendors and trade partners that are giving, and I think this is just a call to the community that all of us can do something," Hagan said.

Beacon New Homes employees were optimistic about getting out of the office for the day as they worked outside of their comfort zones to give back to their community.

"We just sit behind our desks and do our paperwork. We don't really know the hard labor that goes into everything, so it's a good team-building exercise. It also gives us a chance to get out of the office, get some sunshine and some fresh air," said Bethany Harris, Marketing Coordinator.

For many, this may seem like a nice way to leave work early on a Friday, but for David Hagan, there's a deeper meaning behind what they're doing.

"To whom much is given, much is expected, and we've been given a lot, and so often, we focus on the things that we don't have and it takes something like this to realize the things that we do have. We're blessed," Hagan said.

Construction is expected to finish by late July.

