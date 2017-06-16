Liberty Co. deputy injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

A Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering and one man is sitting in jail Friday night after running from a traffic stop.

William Wofford was taken into custody after deputies had to break into his home in Hinesville to arrest him. During the stop, the deputy reportedly ran Wofford's name and learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.

We're told Wofford resisted arrest, injured the deputy's hands and ran into his home on Second Street.

After he refused to come out, a team went in to get him.

"He had what we determined, after careful negotiations, was a cell phone. At first, the deputies thought it could have been a handgun. But because they believed it was a cell phone, they went ahead and talked him out. We were able to get him pulled out,” said Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jeffrey Hein.

Wofford now sits inside the Liberty County Jail. He is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.