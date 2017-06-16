Competition to celebrate end of ‘Pumped Up for PI’ campaign

One Savannah non-profit is doing everything it can to keep kids out of trouble.

Performance Initiatives is dedicated to helping at-risk youth by utilizing athletics and fitness.

This year's campaign, "Pumped Up for PI," raised money to keep that mission going. A special competition was held Friday night to close the campaign.

Twenty "champions" going head-to-head to see who raised the most money and can complete fitness challenges the fastest.

"We take a unique approach. We have after school programs and summer programs. We have an Olympic weightlifting team and a children’s CrossFit program that we use as an incentive to keep kids interested and engaged in their academics and their education,” said Kerri Goodrich, the founder and director of Performance Initiatives.

This is the first year for the camp. Through "Pumped Up for PI," $8,000 has already been raised.

