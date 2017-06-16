4th annual Reviresco Run makes stop in Savannah

The fourth annual Reviresco Run made a stop in Savannah.

University of Delaware cadets took off from the Freedom Tower in New York City back on June 6. Friday, they were here to share their message.

Reviresco is a non-profit that raises awareness for improving military-civilian relationships.

"It takes place over 22 days. The significance of the 22 days is there WASA report, I think back in 2010, that every day, 22 veterans took their own life. So, these 22 days, 1,400 miles, that's what it represents and every city that we're stopping in, we're trying to talk to people, both civilians and veterans,” said Lucas Partlow, a Riveresco runner.

The guys will wrap up their race next weekend in Miami.

