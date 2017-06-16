Car wrecks into house at Liberty Parkway, Upson Street in Savann - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Car wrecks into house at Liberty Parkway, Upson Street in Savannah

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A black car wrecked into the side of a house at Liberty Parkway and Upson Street in Savannah on Friday night.

According to our reporter at the scene, two cars were involved in the wreck. No serious injuries were reported. 

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the incident. 

