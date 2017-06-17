Weekend weather to have slight chances for rain

The western edge of an Atlantic high will remain over the Coastal Empire and Low Country the weekend. A cold front is will slowly approach on Monday and could become stationary near the coast Tuesday and Wednesday. Atlantic high pressure will return later in the week.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain as Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s. South winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows rise to the mid-70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with south winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph with a 50 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows in the lower 70s. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 50 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent of rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows rise to the mid-70s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

