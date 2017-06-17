SCHP asks for information concerning fatal hit-and-run

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking citizens for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County.

The collision occurred on Thursday around 10:20 p.m.at U.S. 17 near U.S. 21.

The car that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a dark, full-size pickup truck that may have damage to the undercarriage. The exact specifications of the car are unknown at this time.

If you have any knowledge of this collision or the vehicle of interest, please call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

