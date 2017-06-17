South University celebrates largest graduating class

More than 3,500 students celebrated the end of college at South University on Saturday.

This year's class is the largest graduating class in the school's 118 year history. Dr. Ray Rudolph, the school's medical director and a physician assistant program professor, delivered the commencement ceremony.

The journey has been interesting," said Courtney Gardner, Graduate. "It's been a blessing definitely. I've met a lot of people in the field, in class, in my internships. So, I've definitely learned a lot and I wouldn't take it back for anything."

"It means the world to me," said Lourdes Arenel, Graduate. "It was like a struggle to get here and I finally did!"

Graduates walked in ceremonies on both Friday and Saturday at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center. Some of the programs they graduates from include Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Sciences, Business and Technology.

