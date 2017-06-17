6th annual JCB Mudfest held in Pooler

By 9 a.m. Saturday morning more than 1,500 had signed up to get down and dirty for a good cause.

The Coastal Empire has lots of mud and Saturday it was used to create a very tough obstacle course. It was all part of JCB's 6th annual Mudfest.

Some people got stuck in mud and others had to ditch their shoes to make it through. The Mudfest benefits the Lady Bamford Center, which provides early childhood education for kids in Savannah.

"These are all low income and some from even homeless families," said Thom Peebles, V.P. of Marketing, JCN North America. "We take children from 6 weeks old to 4 years old and we basically teach them, give them a lot of social skills, but we prepare them to have a successful career in public schools and we've been fortunate to graduate hundreds of children."

In total 1,507 participated, raising $100,000 for the Lady Bamford Center.

