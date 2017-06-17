Savannah celebrates Juneteenth in honor of freed slaves

Happening Saturday was the annual Juneteenth Festival at 38th Street Park in Savannah.

That name comes from combining June and nineteenth. That is the day slaves were freed in 1865.

Folks from all over the area came out to celebrate that joyous day. They're celebrating a few days early for the weekend.

There was live music, African dancers and activities for kids. They also honored different influential African Americans in the community.

"We're just so happy for this day," said Marilyn Jackson, Daughters of Mary Magdalene President. "That's why we're down here. That's why we're in this hot sun. So we know our ancestors were in sun hotter than this. They didn't have air conditioning where they could run home and get to air conditioner. So we are really blessed right now today all because of what they did for us."

Jackson points out slaves weren't just waiting to be freed. 180,000 men fought for the union as slaves for their freedom. Sunday, June 18, is a day of mourning as they recognize the last day of slavery.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.