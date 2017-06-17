Blood and bone marrow drive held in support of Richmond Hill teenager battling cancer

Cancer can strike anyone at anytime.

Even when you think it is gone, it can come back with a vengeance. Which is what has happened to one Richmond Hill teenager, Dylan Moore, who is battling cancer again, 5 years after the first fight for his life.

Saturday a blood and bone marrow drive was held in Port Wentworth. People from all around came to donate blood and sign up for the bone marrow registry.

Organizers say the turnout has been great and they are thankful for the support and hope for Dylan.

"He is just the most wonderful kid, he has smiled through this whole thing, going through this a second time," said Julie Moore, Dylan's Aunt. "It's just something he should never, nobody should ever, have to go through it one time, but to go through it twice it's just crazy. But, we're hoping to get him that match today and, you know, hopefully he'll never have to do deal with it again."

Organizers say they are hopeful to find a match for Dylan and also a match for someone else who is also in need of a bone marrow transplant.

