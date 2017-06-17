Protecting from porch pirates in Savannah's summer months

Are you heading out of town soon and expecting mail or packages while you're away? According to the Nextdoor app, 80 percent of Americans expect to take a road trip this summer.

Planning your mail arrivals is extra important during these summer months.

This package theft is becoming so common over these summer vacation months, they now have a term for these package thieves. Porch pirates

These porch pirates know people are out of town frequently throughout the summer so they watch for particular signs that show homeowners aren't home. For example - no vehicles in the driveway or overstuffed mailboxes.

WTOC spoke with a manager at Best Buy on Saturday who says they deliver all the time and hearing about stolen packages is normal. Especially over the summer. He says getting your mail stolen isn't good, but porch pirates are getting smarter and might not stop at leaving with just your mail.

"It's a violation of my property," said Daniel Callaway, Best Buy Assistant Manager. "It's my whatever it is I ordered, and they're also going to be at my house potentially. If they realize I'm not there and take that package, who knows what other door they might kick in. What other window they might push up."

Callaway has some gadget recommendations that are easy to find, simple to use and best of all - mobile so you can protect your mail no matter where you travel.

The two he recommends are ARLO - a camera security system that can be attached above the door, in plant pots, and if your package is stolen - you just take a screenshot of the video and send it in to the authorities. The second is RING - a similar device for security that calls your cell phone for any warning or update and allows full mobile monitoring. The manager actually invested in RING himself.

"I'm at work frequently and I travel a decent bit and I live alone. That's allowed me, whenever I have a package coming in, I can actually get a ring on my phone and I'll open up the app, speak with whoever is there. If it's someone delivering a package, I may say hey - will you set it around the side of the house so it's not clearly visible," said Callaway.

These go-to tech tools are just a few examples to warn you about these porch pirates striking in the summer months.

