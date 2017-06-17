Celebrating 20 years of service from the Center for a Sustainable Coast

Saturday, folks celebrated 20 years sustaining Georgia's beautiful coastline.

The Center for a Sustainable Coast celebrated their 20th anniversary. A Columbia professor spoke on the importance of preserving nature.

Their mission is to push for good environmental decisions that benefit Georgia's coast. The center has done a lot in their 20 years, including organize 2 of the 5 riverkepper groups.

The director says educating the public is a big part of what they do.

"It's critical to bringing, making change happen that will support environmental protection and informed decisions that protect our natural resources like fisheries, shorelines and marshlands," said David Kyler, Center for a Sustainable Coast Executive Director.

Kyler says the organization was also instrumental in stopping the dumping of coal ash in Wayne County. He says one of their main goals is to prevent Georgia from becoming what he called a sacrifice state for dumping.

