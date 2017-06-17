Animal rescue teams with Jason's Deli in Savannah

Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense teamed up with Jason's Deli for a fundraiser.

A percentage of every meal purchased Saturday night will be donated to help the cause.

Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense, or GARD, is a non-profit no-kill shelter. They take in the dogs no one else can take. Organizers say events like these help pay for a variety of things these dogs may need.

"A lot of the dogs that GARD gets in are on the side of the street, they're starving, heartworm medicine, food shelter, leashes collars, everything," said Jocelyn Aguilar, Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense.

GARD finds new forever homes for about 1,000 dogs each year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.