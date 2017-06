A motorcycle and a Camaro were involved in a serious crash early this morning on Al Henderson Boulevard.

Georgia State Patrol report that the driver of the Camaro made a left out of a parking lot and went into the path of the motorcyclist, who had just pulled off of Highway 204.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Camaro is under arrest for DUI.

GSP is investigating.

No further details are known at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.