Chance of rain to increase throughout week

The western edge of an Atlantic high will remain in place through the rest of this weekend. A cold front is expected to slowly approach on Monday and could become stationary near the coast Tuesday and Wednesday. Atlantic high pressure will return later in the week.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. South winds will be around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s as south winds stay between 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with south winds ranging between 10 to 15 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will have showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid-80s as south winds range between 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will have showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 60 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with a 40 percent chance of rain.

