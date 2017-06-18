Sunday Tropical Update: Two areas to watch for tropical development

The First Alert Forecast Team continues to track two areas of interest in the Atlantic; Invest 92-L and 93-L.

Invest 93-L continues to only slowly organize near the Yucatan Peninsula as is pulls northward. The Hurricane Reconnaissance flight that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon was cancelled due to the system’s general lack of organization. If warranted, the National Hurricane Center will send a plane Monday afternoon.

This system has a 90% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm within the next five days; likely across the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

There is still plenty of uncertainty with its eventual forecast. It is entirely possible that a Tropical Storm will make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast; likely between Tampico, Mexico, and Mobile, Alabama, during the middle of the work-week.

The main risk with this system, regardless of development, will be very heavy rain along portions of the Gulf Coast.

As of this forecast, no direct impacts are expected locally. But, we will get a surge of tropical moisture affiliated with this system; boosting our local rain chance.

Much further east, Invest 92-L has a 60% chance of becoming tropical as it treks toward the Caribbean over the next few days. This storm may briefly become a Tropical Storm before weakening in the Caribbean as it quickly pushes westward. Because it is showing signs of organization as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane center will likely issue advisories on this system before it is even classified as 'tropical'. This is a new procedure put in-place by the NHC this hurricane season.

