Savannah native, Brian Harman finished tied for second at 2017 U.S. Open

Savannah native Brian Harman entered Sunday in sole possession of the lead of the U.S Open. After a solid final round, Harman finished tied for second in the final standings.

Harman has been successful on the PGA Tour, with two wins. Before Sunday's major, Harman hasn't had a lot of success playing in the majors, playing in seven, making the cut twice, but with no top-25 finishes.

The 30-year-old father turned pro in 2009. The University of Georgia alumni earned his first professional title when he won the Manor Classic on the eGolf Tour.

Brian Harman says his calmness comes as he is doing just what he's been wanting to do since he was 10-years-old, back when he started taking the game seriously and spending hours on the range and course at the Southbridge Golf Club.

Earlier this year, Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship after he found himself in a three-way tie for the lead with the number one player in the World, South Carolina's Dustin Johnson.

