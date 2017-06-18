Savannah Fire hosting open houses for Stand Down for Safety Week

Savannah Fire will host Open houses as part of Stand down for Safety week.

You're invited into the fire stations to meet and talk with fire fighters. You can go to various stations between Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seven of the stations will be open Monday and Tuesday. The other 6 will be open Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday, June 19

Station 1 East 63rd Street

Station 4 2401 Augusta Avenue

Station 10 13710 Coffee Bluff Road

Tuesday, June 20

Station 2 5 Skyline Drive

Station 3 121 E. Oglethorpe Avenue

Station 8 2824 Bee Road

Station 13 11 McKenna Drive

Wednesday, June 21

Station 5 10 West 33rd Street

Station 11 111844 Apache Avenue

Station 12 1205 Bradley Boulevard

Thursday, June 22

Station 6 3000 Liberty Parkway

Station 7 6902 Sallie Mood Drive

Station 9 2235 Capital Street

