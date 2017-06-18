Savannah Fire hosting open houses for Stand Down for Safety Week - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Fire hosting open houses for Stand Down for Safety Week

(Source: Savannah Fire) (Source: Savannah Fire)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Fire will host Open houses as part of Stand down for Safety week.

You're invited into the fire stations to meet and talk with fire fighters. You can go to various stations between Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seven of the stations will be open Monday and Tuesday. The other 6 will be open Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday, June 19

  • Station 1 East 63rd Street
  • Station 4 2401 Augusta Avenue
  • Station 10 13710 Coffee Bluff Road

Tuesday, June 20

  • Station 2 5 Skyline Drive
  • Station 3 121 E. Oglethorpe Avenue
  • Station 8 2824 Bee Road
  • Station 13 11 McKenna Drive

Wednesday, June 21

  • Station 5 10 West 33rd Street
  • Station 11 111844 Apache Avenue
  • Station 12 1205 Bradley Boulevard

Thursday, June 22

  • Station 6 3000 Liberty Parkway 
  • Station 7 6902 Sallie Mood Drive
  • Station 9 2235 Capital Street

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly