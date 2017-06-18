Lambs for Life celebration held in Hilton Head

One father celebrated Father's Day a little differently Sunday when he celebrated his son's birthday who lost his life to cancer a few months ago.

The first birthday celebration for Alex Arrietta, a young boy who lost his life to AML cancer in April, was held at Adventure Cove. They had it here because Alex spent his last night before going to the hospital at this park.

Alex loved lambs. He said he didn't want anymore presents when the cancer returned. Just lambs to go to other kids battling cancer for comfort.

The fundraiser in his memory is called Lambs for Life. Lego Land heard about Alex's cancer returning for the second time and mailed Alex the first ever lego lamb - Lamby- to his hospital room. His father says having his birthday and this celebration on Father's Day is bittersweet but reminds him how proud he is to have been Alex's dad.

"It's been the worst possible way to see some of the most beautiful things in this world," said Brandon Arrieta, Alex's Dad.

Alex's Dad says the one thing he wanted out of the event is fun. And a big ole birthday celebration for Alex with live music, face painting and a dunk tank. He says this is just the first of many birthday celebrations for Alex to come.

