Unity in the Community held on River Street

Happening this weekend "Unity in the Community" was held at Rousakis Plaza on River Street.

The free family friendly event is a craft and entertainment festival. People from all around come to sell their homemade items.

There is also live music and lots of food. Proceeds from the event are used to help pay for education based activities for the young people in the community

"I heard about Unity in the Community from another vendor and he was talking about all of the great things that they're doing with the money from the vendor events here and I was just really interested," said Rachel Pearson, Owner, Rachel made. "I've always loved being on River Street, great group of people out here and always something fun going on.".

Unity in the Community is held every 3rd Saturday and Sunday of the month, each time with a different theme.

