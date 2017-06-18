Glynn Co. man charged with murdering his father - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Glynn Co. man charged with murdering his father

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
Charles Workman Jr. (Source: Glynn Co. Sheriff's Office) Charles Workman Jr. (Source: Glynn Co. Sheriff's Office)
GLYNCO, GA (WTOC) -

A tragic father's day weekend for one Glynn County family. The father is dead. The son is charged with murder in his death.

Police arrested 23-year-old Charles Workman Jr. Saturday morning. They originally responded to 108 Stafford Avenue when a caller said four men were in his yard.

When they got there Workman told them he shot his father. 

Officers found 65-year-old Charles Workman Sr. lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Shortly after he died at Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center in Brunswick.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly