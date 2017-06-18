Glynn County man charged with father's murder

It was a tragic Father's Day weekend for one Glynn County family. The father is dead and the son has been charged with murder in his death.
Police arrested 23-year-old Charles Workman Jr. Saturday morning. They originally responded to 108 Stafford Avenue when a caller said four men were in his yard.
When officers arrived, Workman told them he shot his father.
Officers found 65-year-old Charles Workman Sr. lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Shortly after, he died at Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center in Brunswick.
The investigation is ongoing.
