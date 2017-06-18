3 bodies found in Brunswick home

The Brunswick Police Department officers responded to a welfare check call on Sunday in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street.

Once officers made it inside the home, they found the bodies of three deceased individuals. At this time officers are investigating the circumstances that lead up to these deaths.

The victim's names will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Officials have contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for assistance in this case.

