Georgia man charged with murder in shooting death of father

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has been charged with shooting and killing his father.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells local media the shooting happened late Saturday night at an Augusta home. The victim, 60-year-old Ronald Kearse, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. The victim's son, 25-year-old Perry Christian Kearse, had fled the scene.

Perry Kearse was found and arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He's been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Ron Kearse's body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy.

