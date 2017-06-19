Pooler police attempt to identify Rolex watch thieves

Pooler Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help to identify two watch thieves.

Officials say on June 10 around 5:30 p.m., two men entered the Jared Vault store at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler and fled the store on foot with a gold Rolex watch valued at approximately $15,000.

One man was wearing red Atlanta Falcons shorts and a throwback Atlanta Braves hat tried on an 18K yellow gold Rolex watch inset with diamonds. The other man, who was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, two gold chains, and a gold watch, held the door for the other suspect.

Officials say the store surveillance photos are not very clear, but detectives are hoping someone recognizes the clothing or has heard something about a watch heist and will come forward with information.

Anyone with any information about this theft can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 to submit an anonymous tip, or submit a tip online anonymously at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays up to $2,500 for tips that help lead to arrests. People can also call the Pooler police department directly at 912.748.7333.

