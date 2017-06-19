Man arrested after robbing Hazlehurst convenience store

Officials in Jeff Davis County are investigating after an attempted robbery took place at a Flash Foods convenience store around 1:30 a.m., Thursday morning.

Hazlehurst Police say surveillance video from the store - located at the intersection of Jarman and North Tallahassee Street - shows a black male entering the store at 1:33 a.m., brandishing a knife and demanding the clerk to open her cash register and give him the money. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Milton Lowe Jackson, of Hazlehurst.

A verbal confrontation ensued between the clerk and the suspect, where the suspect threatened to kill the clerk if she did not give him the money. Police say thinking quickly, the clerk, who was still being threatened with the knife, made a minimum withdrawal from the time released safe. The suspect grabbed it and ran away on foot. Officials say the clerk was visibly and emotionally upset, but thankfully was not physically harmed.

Sheriff's office officials and the police department joined forces to arrest Jackson. They searched several residences in Hazlehurst looking for him before finding him at a home behind the Dairy Queen and arresting him without incident.

Chief William credits the quick arrest and successful outcome of the case to the continued efforts of the Hazlehurst Police and the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office working together to make Hazlehurst and Jeff Davis County a safe place.

