Roadway vegetation removal on I-16 near downtown Savannah

Savannah drivers will soon see the results of the Georgia Department of Transportation vegetation removal project on Interstate 16.

The removal will be on I-16 from Stiles Avenue to Oglethorpe Avenue, on Montgomery Street and the 37th Street Connector to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Work will begin Tuesday, June 20, and completion is anticipated by the end of September.

Vegetation pruning and removal eliminates aggressive growth vegetation along the roadway to allow proper sight distance and maximizes safety of the roadway for the traveling public.

The traveling public should pay close attention to personnel and heavy equipment moving along the edge of I-16, Montgomery Street and 37th Street. Daily operations could utilize shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures in these areas during daylight hours.

