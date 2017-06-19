Glynn County police arrest 3 burglary suspects

The Glynn County Police Department responded to an audible alarm at United Refrigeration, 5225 Habersham Street, on Saturday.

When officials arrived on scene they found a gold Ford Explorer with a Florida tag parked around back. The vehicle was parked to an area of the building where metal siding had been forcibly removed.

Police saw a black male, who they later identified as Novere Demetric Walker, 28, exit the building from the forced opening and into the Explorer. The Explorer then fled the scene.

The chase ended when Travis Coleman, 42, who was the driver ran a stop sign at West Park Avenue and Willet Street and all three of the vehicle’s occupants jumped out as the vehicle was still moving.

The vehicle stopped at 2128 Willet Street. All three occupants were arrested with the help of the Brunswick Police Department.

Walker was charged with smash and grab burglary and obstructing Law Enforcement.

Viron Lark, 40, was charged with party to the crime of smash and grab burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of Law Enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Coleman was charged with party to the crime of smash and grab burglary, obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing and attempting to elude 2 counts, failure to stop at a stop sign 3 counts, improper right turn 2 counts, failure to signal lane change, ran red light, failure to maintain lane 2 counts, speeding 2 counts, improper lane change, driving on wrong side of road and passing in a no passing zone.

