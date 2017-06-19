Stratton Leopold brings star of new movie to Savannah

Ice cream entrepreneur, community leader and Hollywood movie producer, Stratton Leopold, brought the star of his latest major motion picture to Savannah on Monday.

Stratton invited the title character of his latest project, the true story of Charlie "Two Shoes" Tsui, to give his friends here in Savannah a sneak peek of the upcoming feature film. Stratton, David Perlmutt, author of the book Charlie Two Shoes and the Marines of Love Company and Charlie "Two Shoes" Tsui spoke to members of the Rotary Club of Savannah at The Hilton Savannah Desoto.

"I wish the whole world could do what the marines and I did," said Charlie "Two Shoes" Tsui. "The whole world needs to know eachother better to make better relationships and friendship to make a better world. That is my only wish."

A "sizzle reel" for the film, featuring President Jimmy Carter, was shown.

