GBI working to identify remains found in Effingham County

A WTOC update after human remains were found last week in Effingham County.

The Effingham County coroner said their office is now working with Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiners on finding a positive ID.

Effingham County Sheriff's Office investigators and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police found the remains Thursday after getting a tip that a body was being concealed on a property off Lanier White Road.

