Veterans United donating $100,000 to local charities

Veterans United, a group with a passion for providing home loans to veterans, has left a couple of local charities speechless.

The foundation, 92 percent driven by employees who donate 1 percent of their salaries, will donate $100,000 amongst 10 local charities. Monday, donations were given to American Second Harvest, a local food bank, and Tiny Homes 4 U, a group that builds homes for those in need, specifically veterans.

The American Second Harvest director describes her gratitude for the donation.

"The good news is that people recognize that by helping us they're leveraging their dollars to help all of those organizations so we're just really happy, pleased and so excited...you know like I said what a great way to start out a Monday," said Maryjane Crouch, Executive Director of American Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Veterans United donations are completely employee-driven, but for those who want to get involved, look for local charity events on their website.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.