5 people rescued from rip currents on Tybee Island

At least five people rescued from rip currents Monday on Tybee Island. And with the official start of summer two days away, more people will soon be heading to the beach.

Ocean Rescue is flying yellow flags and that means there's a moderate hazard.

You can see in this video how big the waves are.

There were a lot of people out in the water. Most of them though weren't that far out. Lifeguards say it's important to stay within 50 yards of the shore at any time, but it's probably best to stay closer in conditions like this.

For swimmers - a good way to know that rip current is bad is by looking at the waves. If you see sand and sediment on top, chances are the rip current is bad.

Here's why it's important to listen to lifeguards.

"Because it's dangerous out here," said Robert Caperton, Tybee Island Ocean Rescue. "I don't think people realize how dangerous Tybee can be with the surf, and the back river coming into the ocean. It's really dangerous - get pulled out. We do our best to tell then before anything goes bad so we can stop it."

It's always a good idea to check the flag when you're on the beach.

Green means good. Yellow means caution. Red means swim at your own risk, and double red means no swimming.

