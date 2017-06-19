GDOT: Nighttime lane closures scheduled for I-95 bridge maintenance near Knoxboro Creek

There will be lane closures on Interstate 95 between mile marker 110 and 112 for bridge maintenance.

Work is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

Law enforcement will be on scene for safety purposes.

Contractors will be working on Knox Pro Creek Bridge which is the bridge closest to the Savannah River Bridge at the Georgia/South Carolina State Line. Lane closures will be utilized for concrete patching and bridge joint replacement.

All work is weather permitting.

